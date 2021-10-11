Monster Hunter Rise Won't Support Cross-Play or Cross-Save on Switch and PC - News

Capcom via Twitter said Monster Hunter Rise and the upcoming Sunbreak expansion won't support cross-play or cross-save between the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game.

"We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time," said the company. "As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support."

The game has shipped over 7.5 million units on the Switch since its release earlier this year. The figure includes digital sales. This number is up from seven million units shipped on May 27, six million units shipped on April 27, five million units shipped on April 4 and four million shipped in its opening weekend.

Monster Hunter Rise released for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021 and will launch for PC on January 12, 2022. The Sunbreak expansion will release for the Switch and PC in Summer 2022.

