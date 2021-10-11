Obsidian Entertainment Rejected an Acquisition by a Major Publisher Before Microsoft Buyout - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 410 Views
Obsidian Entertainment studio head Feargus Urquhart speaking with GamesIndustry revealed the developer was approached by another major publisher with an offer to be acquired, however, the studio rejected the offer.
"We were approached by another major publisher, and I was having lunch [with] one of the main people at the publisher, and they said 'well have you ever thought about being acquired?'" Urquhart said. "I said 'yeah, of course,' and then what they ultimately said was 'well we're just having a real hard time hiring people right.'"
Urquhart added this major publisher wanted to move the entire Obsidian team to their ongoing game, which they were having trouble hiring for. The reason the studio did not accept the offer was that it was not a cultural fit and "they have to be people you can sit down and have a beer with, and if they're not, well maybe you have to reconsider."
The Outer Worlds and Fallout: New Vegas developer was acquired by Microsoft in November 2018 and was integrated into Xbox Game Studios.
Possibly EA, Take-Two or more likely Blizzard then, I highly doubt that it was Ubisoft .
Very glad that they didn’t accept the offer and ended up with MS.
This has got to be Amazon, and were probably hoping Obsidian could take over the reins of the (just-launched) New World game. New World was in development hell for years - but it does seem to have launched in a pretty good state!
Who's having trouble hiring?
almost every employer in the united states is having problems hiring people.
This would have been in late 2017 or early 2018, as MS acquired Obsidian in mid 2018.
Reading what they said about it being an ongoing game the publisher was having trouble hiring for, a the only thing that comes to mind would be Amazon and their MMO New Worlds, which was in dev hell for years.
Only other possibility I can think of would be Ubisoft was maybe struggling to find devs for Beyond Good and Evil 2 or something like that, but that seems unlikely since due to the nature of Ubisoft's structure they can pull devs from across about 40 different studios that Ubisoft already owns.