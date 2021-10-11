Obsidian Entertainment Rejected an Acquisition by a Major Publisher Before Microsoft Buyout - News

/ 410 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Obsidian Entertainment studio head Feargus Urquhart speaking with GamesIndustry revealed the developer was approached by another major publisher with an offer to be acquired, however, the studio rejected the offer.

"We were approached by another major publisher, and I was having lunch [with] one of the main people at the publisher, and they said 'well have you ever thought about being acquired?'" Urquhart said. "I said 'yeah, of course,' and then what they ultimately said was 'well we're just having a real hard time hiring people right.'"

Urquhart added this major publisher wanted to move the entire Obsidian team to their ongoing game, which they were having trouble hiring for. The reason the studio did not accept the offer was that it was not a cultural fit and "they have to be people you can sit down and have a beer with, and if they're not, well maybe you have to reconsider."

The Outer Worlds and Fallout: New Vegas developer was acquired by Microsoft in November 2018 and was integrated into Xbox Game Studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles