Dying Light 2 Stay Human Delayed to Double Check Everything - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Techland last month announced Dying Light 2 Stay Human was delayed from December to February. Lead designer Tymon Smektala speaking with EDGE magazine and transcribed by GamingBolt said the game was delayed to give the team time to double check everything in the game.

"We’re double-checking everything in the game," said Smektala . "Dying Light 2 is full of complex, intersecting systems created by hundreds of people – at some point in the production they all really click and start working together, but you also start discovering various edge cases where maybe they don’t, and you want to fix that. Those are usually simple fixes, but you want to make sure you test and catch as many of those as possible. Those extra two months will be spent exactly on this. And maybe we’ll also squeeze in an Easter egg or two.

"It’s a case of needing a little bit more runway, or maybe even the control tower suggesting another approach to make the landing more clean. You have to think about the crew the same way you think about the passengers, you know."

Smektala added that every skill in the game will be a "game-changer" that gives the player a new ability they can "instantly try on enemies."

"It’s very difficult to create a sequel to a game with this kind of power curve. You’ve already spent 50, 100, 200 hours on increasing powers, and now you have to do the same thing from scratch. In the original some skills were filler, just tweaking attributes. In Dying Light 2, every skill is a game-changer. Almost every one gives you a new ability you can instantly try on enemies."

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

