Forza Horizon 5 Video Compares Performance and Quality Modes - News

posted 3 hours ago

IGN has released a new video comparing the Performance and Quality modes for Forza Horizon 5 running on the Xbox Series X.

Performance mode on the Xbox Series X runs at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with graphical settings adjusted to ensure it runs smoother, while Quality mode runs at 4K resolution and 30 frames per second.

The Xbox Series S version of the game runs at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second.

View the comparison video below:

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

