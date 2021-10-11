Codemasters Developing Its 'Most Ambitious and Biggest Game' in Over a Decade - News

Codemasters, the British video game developer acquired by Electronic Arts earlier this year for $1.2 billion, is developing its "most ambitious and biggest game" in a decade, according to a new job posting for a development manager.

More specifically the job is at Codemasters Cheshire, the studio behind Dirt 5. The developer is looking ahead to their next project having delivered Dirt 5, the racing experience, that welcomed in the next generation of consoles."

Codemasters mainly develops several racing series, which includes Dirt, F1, Project CARS, and more.

