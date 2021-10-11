Metroid Dread Gets Accolades Trailer - News

Nintendo has released the accolades trailer for Metroid Dread that reveals what critics are saying about the latest 2D entry in the Metroid series.

View the accolades trailer below:

Metroid Dread is now available on the Nintendo Switch.

