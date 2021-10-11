Forza Horizon 5 is 'One of the Better-Looking Games on Xbox One' - News

posted 6 hours ago

Previews for Forza Horizon 5 from developer Playground Games have begun to drop and creative director Mike Brown have talked about the game. Speaking with Press-Start, Brown discussed the Xbox One version of the game and he says it is "one of the better-looking games on Xbox One."

"I don’t think we’ve released the Initial Drive for the Xbox One version yet, but there are loading screens. I’ll be willing to admit that," said Brown. "The game actually looks very good on Xbox One, but it doesn’t have an SSD. So there are restrictions of the past."

"If you’re a PC developer, then you are used to just streamlining your technology to work on as lower-spec a machine as you can," he added. "Because on PC, the lower-spec machine you can run on that the more gamers that you can bring to the game. And honestly, scaling down to the Xbox One is a similar process. I think that it will be one of the better-looking games on Xbox One.

"I think people are really gonna love it. It’s an Xbox One game, it’s not gonna look as good as the Series X. It is going to have loading screens, that’s the reality of that. But I think it wasn’t any extra complication for us versus making it on a low spec PC. And I think the version that’s coming out people are gonna be really happy with."

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.

