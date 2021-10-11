FIFA 22 Dominates the French Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 (PS4) has debuted first place on the French charts for week 39, 2021, according to SELL.

The PS5 version debuted in second place, the Xbox One version in third place, the Switch version in fourth place, and the Xbox Series X|S version in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

FIFA 22 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart NBA 2K22

Xbox Series X|S

FIFA 22 Assassin's Creed Valhalla F1 2021

PS4 FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 F1 2021 Xbox One FIFA 22 Insurgency: Sandstorm Sonic Colours Ultimate Nintendo Switch FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Super Mario Maker PC FIFA 22 Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4

