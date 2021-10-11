FIFA 22 Takes Top 5 Spots on the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 has taken up the first five spots on the Italian charts for Week 38, 2021, which ended October 3, 2021.

The PlayStation 4 version of FIFA 22 debuted in first place, followed by the PlayStation 5 version in second. The Xbox One version came in third, the Switch version in fourth, and the Xbox Series X|S version in fifth.

There are three PlayStation 5 titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, two Nintendo Switch titles, one Xbox One title, and one Xbox Series X|S title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 39, 2021:

FIFA 22 (PS4) - NEW FIFA 22 (PS5) - NEW FIFA 22 (XOne) - NEW FIFA 22 (NS) - NEW FIFA 22 (XS) - NEW Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart (PS5) Minecraft (NS) God of War (PS4)

*Retail sales only

