FIFA 22 Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

FIFA 22 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 3, 2021.

NBA 2K22 has remained in second place, Tales of Arise, Sonic Colours: Ultimate, and Spider-man: Miles Morales re-entered the top 10 in third, fourth, and fifth places.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 22 - NEW NBA 2K22 Tales of Arise Sonic Colours: Ultimate Spider-man: Miles Morales Minecraft (NS) Life Is Strange: True Colors Aliens: Fireteam Elite Assassin's Creed Valhalla Minecraft (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

