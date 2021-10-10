Tencent Acquires 22 Percent Stake in Bloober Team - News

Chinese technology giant Tencent has been investing in multiple gaming developers, as well as acquiring some all over the world. This includes Platinum Games, Sumo Digital, Dontnod Entertainment, and more.

Tencent has announced it has spent to 77.6 million PNL ($19.5 million) to acquire 22 percent of shares for Polish developer, Bloober Team. The shares are now owned by Tencent's subsidiary Serene Century Limited.

Bloober Team earlier this year released the psychological horror game, The Medium. The developer is also known for the Layers of Fear series, as well as Blair Witch.

