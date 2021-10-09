Alan Wake Remastered Rated for Switch in Europe - News

Alan Wake Remastered dropped for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam earlier this month. Absent from the list of platforms is the Nintendo Switch. However, it was rated for Nintendo's hybrid console in Brazil last month.

The remaster has once again been rated for the Switch, this time in Europe by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board.

Developer Remedy Entertainment have yet to announce a Switch port of the game, so until an official announcement is made a port should not be expected.

Alan Wake Remastered includes 4K remasters of the original game and its two expansions, as well as new commentary from creative director Sam Lake.

