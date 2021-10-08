PlayStation to Announce a Big Remake in December, Says Irish Singer AVA - News

Irish Singer Eabha McMahon, who is better known as AVA, in an interview with Irish radio program The Lunchbox says she wrote a song for a big PlayStation remake that will be announced in December.

I just recently wrote a song for a PlayStation game with Michael McGlynn," said Ava.

"Yeah, so that actually happened about a year and half—it was just after the pandemic hit," she added when asked more about the PlayStation game. "Michael McGlynn got in touch and just said, 'Listen, we're writing music for a remake of a PlayStation game'—and he's done that a lot, he's done a lot of writing for different games that are very well known. But I’m actually not a gamer myself.

"So anyway, he says, 'Look, it’s an Irish language piece that they're looking for.' So really what I was involved with was the lyric writing in the Irish language, and his daughter sang on the track and his wife arranged part of the choral parts, and so did Michael. And he also worked with me on the language side of things, so it was almost like a family effort.

"For ages I wasn’t allowed to really—you don't know what you’re writing for, it’s all kind of undisclosed because they don’t want it to get out. So it’s actually going to be announced at Christmas—the name of the game. I have heard of it now and I have confirmed it is a big game, which is great! It’s going to be an Irish language piece in the game, which is brilliant."

Christmas season in Ireland usually start on December 8. The Game Awards 2021 is set for December 9, so it is possible the PlayStation remake will be announced during the show.

