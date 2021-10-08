Bloodborne Producer Masaaki Yamagiwa Joins Team Ninja - News

Team Ninja announced Masaaki Yamagiwa has joined the company. Yamagiwa was a producer at Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio before leaving in February. He worked on Bloodborne, Deracine, and Tokyo Jungle.

Team Ninja is currently developing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and is best known for developing the Nioh, Dead or Alive, and Ninja Gaiden series.

