Latest PS5 Update 'Improves System Performance' - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier today released the latest PlayStation 5 system update. The update is is just over 900 MB in size and doesn't appear to make any major changes.

The release notes for update version 21.02-04.02.00 says it "improves system performance."

September saw the release of a major PS5 firmware update. The update added M.2 SSD storage expansion, UX improvements, a Trophy tracker, 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, support for PS Remote Play, and the ability to view Share Screen broadcasts on the PS App.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles