Jim Ryan: I Believe the PS5 will be Sony's Biggest and Best and Most Loved PlayStation

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan during a keynote fireside chat during GI Live: London discussed the PlayStation 5 and how he hopes it will be Sony's biggest and best console to date.

"I hope that PlayStation 5, and I really believe the PlayStation 5 will be Sony's biggest and best and most loved PlayStation yet," said Ryan. "I hope that will happen."

Ryan added he would like to see PlayStation enjoyed by hundreds of millions of people and at the moment a hit game on the PlayStation is played by 10 to 20 million people.

"I would also like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many tens of millions of people," he added. "Perhaps hundreds of millions of people. Right now success with the current console model, a really great PlayStation hit you're talking ten or 20 million people being able to play that game.

"We're talking about games stacking up against music, we're talking about games stacking up against movies. Music and movies, they can be enjoyed by almost limitless audiences. And I think some of the art that our studios are making is some of the finest entertainment that has been made anywhere in the world.

"And to kind-of gate the audience for the wonderful art, wonderful entertainment that our studios are making... to gate the audience for that at 20 or 30 million frustrates me. I would love to see a world where hundreds of millions of people can enjoy those games."

