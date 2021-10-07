The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (PS4) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 50,114 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 3, 2021.

FIFA 2022 (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 25,936 units. The Switch version debuted in fifth with sales of 13,385 units.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4) debuted in fourth place with sales of 18,833 units. The Switch version debuted in sixth with sales of 11,604 units.

Six of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch and four are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 40,463 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 12,795 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,135 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 933 units, and the 3DS sold 474 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (Falcom, 09/30/21) – 50,114 (New) [PS4] FIFA 2022 (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21) – 25,936 (New) [PS4] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 20,393 (132,245) [PS4] Melty Blood: Type Lumina (DELiGHTWORKS, 09/30/21) – 18,833 (New) [NSW] FIFA 2022 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21) – 13,385 (New) [NSW] Melty Blood: Type Lumina (DELiGHTWORKS, 09/30/21) – 11,604 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 10,862 (137,179) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,005 (4,073,252) [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (Bandai Namco, 09/24/21) – 9,897 (51,971) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,611 (2,214,466)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 32,086 (17,165,354) PlayStation 5 – 11,014 (909,143) Switch Lite – 8,377 (4,080,134) Xbox Series S – 2,763 (35,387) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,781 (175,875) Xbox Series X – 1,372 (63,757) PlayStation 4 – 933 (7,812,506) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 474 (1,174,545)

