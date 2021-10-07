Dragon Quest Composer Koichi Sugiyama Dies at 90 Years Old - News

/ 170 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The official Dragon Quest blog has posted an obituary for Dragon Quest composer Koichi Sugiyama. He passed away on September 30 at age 90 due to septic shock.

Sugiyama composed over 500 songs for the Dragon Quest series, starting with the original game in 1986. His last game he worked on is the upcoming Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.

Funeral services for Sugiyama were held by relatives and close friends. Square Enix is planning to hold a farewell party with everyone at a later date.

