Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy Announced for PS5 and PS4 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

More information on the game will be released on October 19.

View the teaser trailer below:

