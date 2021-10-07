Roki Arrives October 28 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher United Label and developer Polygon Treehouse announced the narrative adventure game, Roki, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 28.

The game first launched for PC in July 2020 and for the Nintendo Switch in October 2020.

View the next-generation announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Roki follows the daring Tove, who must embark on a perilous journey into a mysterious and long-forgotten world filled with strange mythical creatures to save her family. Inspired by Scandinavian folklore, the game features lovingly crafted art design, compelling, interwoven puzzles and a dynamic and interactive environment. Players will also be immersed in the rich and imaginative story filled with themes of love, isolation and overcoming loss.

Roki is an adventure game for ALL gamers—with its non-violent gameplay, accessible controls and universal themes. The game is designed uniquely to pose a challenge, but to also offer a helping hand when adventurers need it.

Key Features:

Experience Roki on next-generation consoles at an all-new level of immersion with up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second support.

Join Tove on a fantastical journey to save her family; one that takes her deep into a long-forgotten world of folklore, filled with strange locations and even stranger creatures.

Explore a living fairytale, solve ancient puzzles, and travel deeper through the icy land to learn the truth.

Immerse yourself in a rich, beguiling Northern world of mystery and monsters, brought to life by Roki‘s signature graphical style.

Solve the riddles of the wilderness—Roki is a game of brains not brawn.

Uncover a tale of tragic loss, as you chart your path to redemption.

