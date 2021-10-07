Cosmic Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Feardemic and developer King’s Pleasure have announced action-adventures game, Cosmic, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

In Cosmic, the player controls Vik, a seemingly cute yet mischievous being whose sole and best friend is his own shadow. One day, due to a thoughtless wish, Vik loses his shadow and finds himself powerless at the bottom of an unknown world. However, Vik soon discovers that he has acquired a new, bigger shadow—that of a powerful beast whose owner is already on the hunt for him. Will Vik and his new shadow manage to cooperate and survive in this dangerous journey across time and space?

Key Features:

A mysterious universe inhabited by weird characters whose shadows have their own distinct personalities, where light and shadow dictate its metaphysical rules.

Fast-paced 2D gameplay with two distinguished styles: use the light to unleash the beastly shadow attached to Vik and perform deadly melee combos or use agility and subterfuge to escape danger while in the dark.

Multiple exotic worlds to explore with expansive maps filled with puzzles, secrets, and challenges. Find new items, unlock new abilities and use them to travel back and forth through space and time to explore what you previously couldn’t access.

Flawlessly fluid animations that enhance the gameplay experience, and a distinguishable art style that plays with contrasts.

Developed by a team of industry veterans who worked on Cyberpunk 2077, Serial Cleaner, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York, and more!

