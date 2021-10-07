Mon Amour Arrives October 14 - News

Developer Onion Games announced Mon Amour will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on October 14 for $8.99 / €7.99 / £6.99 / 980 yen.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

here’s a 99 percent chance you’ll instantly die as soon as you press start… that’s Mon Amour!

Welcome to our pastel-colored, world of wonder, where love is… diversity! Survive the gauntlet in this pixelated land, and you may kiss your princess… and all 64 of her loyal subjects!

ONE button is all you need in this flappy kissing game!

Will your next kiss be your last? Why stop now, when it feels so good! The more you kiss, the better you get… if you can stay alive!

