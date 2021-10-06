PlayStation Job Listing Mentions 'Inorganic Growth Opportunities Through Acquisitions' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has been busy in 2021 with the acquisition of five studios. This includes Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games, Returnal developer Housemarque, The Playroom developer Firesprite, Fabrik, who will be integrated into Firesprite, and Nixxes, who is known for porting games to PC.

A job listing for an Associate at Corporate Development at Sony Interactive Entertainment makes mention PlayStation is not done acquiring studios and is looking for opportunities in "inorganic growth."

"[Sony Interactive Entertainment]'s Corporate Development Team works closely with [Sony Interactive Entertainment]'s management team and is responsible for identifying inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions, investments or joint ventures," reads the description to the job listing.

"The team sources, evaluates and performs transactions that are aligned with [Sony Interactive Entertainment]’s strategic priorities and drive significant long-term value for the company."

Qualifications listed include "experience evaluating inorganic growth opportunities, including identifying key strategic themes and building financial models and presentations."

Sony looking to continue to grow its first-party PlayStation lineup of studios is not a surprise with all the acquisitions already taking place this year alone.

