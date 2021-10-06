Arkane Lyon Studio Director Leaves the Studio Following Deathloop Launch - News

Arkane Lyon Studio Director Romuald Capron announced via LinkedIn he has left the studio after more than 16 months following the launch of Deathloop.

"Last week was very special for me as these were my last days at Arkane and Zenimax as Studio Director," said Capron.

"After more than 16 years of helping Arkane Studios Lyon to grow and become the world-class AAA studio it is today, this was a very hard decision to make. But I was feeling the need to try something new and also have a bit more time for me and my family.

"I'm very proud of what we accomplished with this amazing team. The successful launch of Deathloop is just another proof that Arkane has a very bright future and unique place in our industry.

"I wanted to thank everyone at Arkane and Zenimax I had the pleasure to work with, with a special thanks to Raphael Colantonio for having trusted me 16 years ago and Todd Vaughn for having supported Arkane since our first days at Zenimax family.

"I'm letting the studio in very good hands, under the leadership of Dinga Bakaba, Sébastien Mitton, Hugues Tardif and Morgan Barbe , who - I'm sure - will keep on pushing ambitious and innovative projects.

"As for my own future, my goal is to keep on helping video game companies , and others, to make their creative vision become a reality, since that's what I love to do."

Deathloop released for the PlayStation 5 and PC last month.

