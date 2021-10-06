Dead by Daylight Dev Potentially Developing AAA Xbox Exclusive - News

posted 18 minutes ago

Behaviour Interactive, the developer best known for Dead by Daylight, potentially is working on a new AAA game exclusive for Xbox and PC.

A LinkedIn profile spotted via Twitter reveals the studio has been working on an unannounced AAA game for the Xbox One and PC since August 2019. The employee is working as a level designer and mentions the game is using Unreal Engine 4.

Behaviour Interactive is a Canadian-based developer and outside of Dead by Daylight has also been a support studio on several titles - Gears 5, Gears 5: Hivebusters DLC, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Wolfenstein: New Order, Fallout 4, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

