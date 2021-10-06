Rockstar Games Removes Agent from its Website - News

posted 1 hour ago

Rockstar Games has removed Agent from its list of games on its official website and was spotted by GamingBolt.

Agent was first announced at E3 2009 as a a PlayStation 3 exclusive. No gameplay was ever shown, however, it was going to be an open-world action-adventure game.

It does appear Rockstar Games is getting ready to release remasters for three classic Grand Theft Auto titles - Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas - as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was rated in Korea.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been reported to release sometime in November.

A recent update for the Rockstar Launcher also has has made reference to the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster. There are images showing icons of the three games in the trilogy remaster with a gold outline that were discovered. There are also images of what appears to icons for achievements.

