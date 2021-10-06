Valve Releases Video Taking a Look Inside the Steam Deck - News

Valve has released a video taking a look at what is inside the Steam Deck.

"One of the most frequently asked questions we've received about Steam Deck is about the components inside it, and whether they're replaceable or upgradable," said Valve in a statement. "The answer is a bit more complicated than just a yes or no, so we've made a video to explain all the details. Spoiler alert: we don't recommend replacing parts yourself, but we still want you to have all of the relevant information about Steam Deck's components.



"Anyway, this is the first public look at what's inside the device, so we hope you enjoy it. Let us know whether this is useful information for you as a Steam Deck reservation-holder, and what else you'd like to see in future updates."

View the teardown video of the Steam Deck below:

The Steam Deck will launch in December 2021 with a starting price of $399.

The $399 starting price is for the model with 64GB eMMC internal storage. The $529 model comes with 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage, while the $649 model comes with 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage.

The Steam Deck runs on an AMD APU. The CPU is a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32), while the GPU has 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32). The APU uses 4-15W. The handheld also comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s).

