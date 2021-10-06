PS5 Sales Top 12 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 19-25 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,291 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 273,301 units sold for the week ending September 25, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 91.38 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 246,492 units to bring its lifetime sales to 12.20 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 147,523 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.46 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 31,624 units, the Xbox One sold 12,274 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 531 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 131,176 units (-32.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 88,626 (-73.7%), the Xbox One is down 22,307 units (-64.5%), and the 3DS is down 9,528 units (-94.7%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 21,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 5,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 2,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 273,301 (91,384,878)
- PlayStation 5 - 246,492 (12,200,881)
- Xbox Series X|S - 147,523 (7,456,364)
- PlayStation 4 - 31,624 (116,533,573)
- Xbox One - 12,274 (50,405,843)
- 3DS - 531 (75,943,990)
- Switch - 108,814
- PlayStation 5 - 98,893
- Xbox Series X|S - 76,231
- PlayStation 4 - 9,557
- Xbox One - 9,195
- PlayStation 5 - 94,706
- Switch - 78,953
- Xbox Series X|S - 52,688
- PlayStation 4 - 17,440
- Xbox One - 2,504
- Switch - 74,504
- PlayStation 5 - 45,731
- Xbox Series X|S - 13,229
- PlayStation 4 - 3,237
- 3DS - 531 (Japan only)
- Xbox One - 372
- Switch - 11,030
- PlayStation 5 - 7,162
- Xbox Series X|S - 5,375
- PlayStation 4 - 505
- Xbox One - 203
PS5 sales are within striking distance of the Switch. Of course that will change soon when the OLED model goes on sale. I wonder if the PS5 can eke out a weekly win before that though?
If there is enough stock it is entirely possible for the PS5 to beat the Switch for a week before the OLED model drops.
There will be no stock to beat the switch until later next year. I don't think sales will drop on the switch just because of the oled, many people might just get the cheaper model, for many as myself there is no advantage to the oled version as many play just on the TV with a pro controller.
The difference in price in my country is 60 euros, which is quite a bit for just a tiny upgrade.
I think the Switch OLED is Nintendo's plan to raise the average selling price, so even they sell less Switches overall they make more profit, a good strategy for the end of life Switch market.
I think the Switch could drop to 250k in the last week before the OLED launch. It'll be a close one.
As I said months ago the ps5 will not overtake the switch in sales at least for the whole of 2021. But, that's only because of lack of stock, ps5 sales would be at least 1 million a week if there was stock.
I'm happy either way, I have PC switch and ps5, so its good to see all 3 platforms performing well so developers can invest in these platforms.
My only doubt is if switch will hit 100 million by the end of the year, by my calculations will be 98 million.
Wow, PS5 was almost the top seller in 2/3 major markets. Thank goodness SSDs have arrived to home consoles. Just shrink it down and stick it in a new case. And release an Xbox and Nintendo style layout option for a controller (they can have two controllers for goodness sake) to attract their competitors, and I really think the PS5 digital can far outsell the PS4. Their $400 track record (PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5 Digital) is unmatched by their competitors. Where is the $400 Xbox Series X digital... the $400 Nintendo home console. Xbox and Nintendo just leaving the $400 home console market to Sony...
I feel like Nintendo should have announced the OLED like two weeks before launch. Sales have been dropping all summer with people just waiting to pick up the OLED. Sales were super strong until the announced to everyone to wait a few months for a premium model. Then again I guess if all those people holding back are just gonna buy the more expensive model then it makes Nintendo more money. They just better have made a ton of those things for launch and the holiday season.
One more last week and...welcome Switch Oled.This week is without Switch Oled preorders.If Including...
This should be the worst week of the year for Switch.