Rocket League Adds James Bond Aston Martin Valhalla to the Game - News

/ 132 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Psyonix announced an update for Rocket League that will be available tomorrow, October 7 will add the James Bond Aston Martin Valhalla supercar to the game in celebration of the latest James Bond movie - No Time To Die.

"007's Aston Martin Valhalla, a marvel of British engineering, features a sophisticated design with a mid-engined 950PS gasoline/battery electric powertrain, making it the first hybrid vehicle in Rocket League!" reads the announcement post.

The car has a Dominus Hitbox, a Reel Life Decal specific to 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla, a unique Engine Audio, and its own signature Wheels. It is priced at 1,100 Credits. The items included in the bundle can only be equipped to the Aston Martin Valhalla and the vehicle itself cannot be customized with all item types.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles