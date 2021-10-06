Pokémon Coming to Universal Studios Japan - News

The Pokémon Company has announced a partnership with Universal Studios Japan that will see Pokémon-themed content coming to the theme park.

"Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company will enter a long-term partnership to jointly explore ground-breaking entertainment that will immerse guests into the world of Pokémon with innovative technology and creativity beginning in 2022," reads a statement via VideoGamesChronicle.

"We are honoured to have a long-term partnership with The Pokémon Company while developing ground-breaking Pokémon entertainment at Universal Studios Japan for both Pokémon fans and our guests," said Universal Studios Japan president and CEO J.L. Bonnier.

"The globally popular Pokémon characters combined with Universal’s innovative approach to creating authentic and one-of-a-kind theme park entertainment promise excitement for the entire family."

The Pokémon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara added, "The incredible team at Universal Studios Japan have the creative vision and leading expertise in world-class theme park technology to imagine a uniquely Pokémon experience."

Universal Studios Japan earlier this year opened up a Mario-themed land, called Super Nintendo World, and last week announced a Donkey Kong expansion will open in 2024.

Super Nintendo World is also coming to Universal Florida and Universal Hollywood.

