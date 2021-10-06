IMMORTAL: And the Death that Follows Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Developer Mishura Games has announced roguelike side-scrolling beat ’em up game, IMMORTAL: And the Death that Follows, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Steam Early Access in 2023, with the full release planned for 2025.

Here is an overview of the game:

evelop your own unique fighting style, form your own gang and fight your inner demon while trying to escape an interdimensional prison for demigods. Immortal is a roguelike side-scrolling beat ’em up inspired by fighting games and 90s anime.

Story

Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Fudo, the King of Wisdom and former warden of Buddha’s prison camp for demigods will learn humility as he is incarcerated with the rest for his betrayal of truth.

The former villain would have to use both his brawn and leadership skills to reunite the Asuras to escape the Titan Realm and its creator’s tyrannical regime. But with everyone in the prison wanting a piece of their former warden—it will not be easy.

You are Fudo’s only chance at redemption, having the ability to influence his choices. The last spark of humanity trapped in his vile corrupted soul. Will you succumb to the Wisdom King’s power and take the easy way out or fight for freedom until the very end?

