Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly Headed to Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer Toge Productions announced Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside the previously announced PC version. It will launch in 2022.

View the console teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In a time where people are isolated from each other, Coffee Talk is a place where we can reconnect over a cup of warm drink.

It’s time to revisit your favorite late-night coffee shop and reconnect with your fantasy friends over a warm drink or two. You are a barista, and your customers aren’t always humans, listen to their stories and influence their hearts with a warm cup of coffee or two.

Key Features:

Brew Warm Drinks – Mix a combination of ingredients, such as tea, ginger, mint, chocolate, coffee and many more. Experiment and uncover secret recipes, change people’s lives by serving drinks that will warm their hearts.

– Mix a combination of ingredients, such as tea, ginger, mint, chocolate, coffee and many more. Experiment and uncover secret recipes, change people’s lives by serving drinks that will warm their hearts. Create Latte-Art Masterpieces – Show your creativity, draw your own latte-art masterpiece with our in-game fluid simulation to decorate your drinks.

– Show your creativity, draw your own latte-art masterpiece with our in-game fluid simulation to decorate your drinks. Chill Lo-fi Atmosphere – Immerse yourself in the relaxing coffee shop atmosphere. It’s raining outside, brew yourself a warm drink, play that lo-fi chillhop beats, and listen to the coffee talk.

– Immerse yourself in the relaxing coffee shop atmosphere. It’s raining outside, brew yourself a warm drink, play that lo-fi chillhop beats, and listen to the coffee talk. Urban Fantasy Cappuccinopunk – Set in an alternate present-day Seattle where humans, orcs, elves, and other races have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Explore the world through the stories told by your customers one cup at a time.

– Set in an alternate present-day Seattle where humans, orcs, elves, and other races have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Explore the world through the stories told by your customers one cup at a time. Hangout With a Diverse Cast – Meet quirky and interesting characters, such as; Baileys the elf freelance graphic designer, Lua, the succubus bisdev executive, Myrtle the orc game developer, and more. Listen to their stories and influence them with a warm drink or two!

