Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster Reportedly Mentioned in Rockstar Launcher

posted 48 minutes ago

It was rumored Rockstar Games was developing remasters for three classic Grand Theft Auto titles - Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas - and recently Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was rated in Korea. It was also reported to have a release sometime in November.

The Rockstar Launcher has been updated and the code has made reference to the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster, according to images posted on GTAForums.

There are images showing icons of the three games in the trilogy remaster with a gold outline that were discovered. There are also images of what appears to icons for achievements.

