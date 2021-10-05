By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Kingdom Hearts Series Headed to Switch as Cloud Versions

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 725 Views

Square Enix announced it will release the Kingdom Hearts franchise on the Nintendo Switch. A release date for the three titles has not been announced.

All three titles - Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 RemixKingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind - will be playable as cloud versions.

Each title is currently available for the PlayStation 4Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

13 Comments
Rafie (8 hours ago)

Cloud versions?! Didn't know that. I mean, KH3 I can understand, but the others. Nah it should have been physical. I mean it's PS2/PS3 games. Switch would have been fine.

  • +13
SKMBlake (5 hours ago)

What a shame, cloud versions of PS2 games

  • +6
Libara (4 hours ago)

Either lazyness or incompetence from SE.

  • +1
CaptainExplosion (6 hours ago)

Rip off.

  • +1
Giggity_goo (6 hours ago)

i refuse to support cloud version switch games its just being lazy

  • +1
thetonestarr (7 hours ago)

I mean, it could be worse. At least they're not Sephiroth versions. '-'

  • +1
Kneetos (8 hours ago)

Cloud only
Sadge

  • +1
trunkswd (8 hours ago)

I've updated the title to mention the games are cloud versions.

  • +1
ARamdomGamer (8 hours ago)

"Kingdom Hearts Series Headed to Switch" Well yes, but actually no.

  • +1
Rafie (8 hours ago)

Fantastic!!! Congrats my Nintendo brethren. It's about damn time!

  • +1
IcaroRibeiro (1 hour ago)

Yikes

  • 0
gtotheunit91 (8 hours ago)

I'm still salty it's exclusive to EGS on PC lol. Would've been great to have the collection on Switch only for it to be the Cloud version.....

  • 0
