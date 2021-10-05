Kingdom Hearts Series Headed to Switch as Cloud Versions - News

Square Enix announced it will release the Kingdom Hearts franchise on the Nintendo Switch. A release date for the three titles has not been announced.

All three titles - Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind - will be playable as cloud versions.

This just in – the #KingdomHearts games are coming to #NintendoSwitch!



✨ KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix -

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS III



All three titles will be playable as cloud versions. Look forward to more information soon! pic.twitter.com/VtoiCJzxKp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 5, 2021

Each title is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

