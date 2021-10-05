New Sly Cooper Reportedly in Development - News

One of Sony's bigger franchises that hasn't seen a release in nearly a decade is Sly Cooper, with Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time releasing in February 2013 as the last entry in the series. The franchise saw releases on the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.

Xbox Era co-founder Nick Baker via Twitter has heard from his usual Sony source, as well as a newer source, that a new Sly Cooper is in development.

Hey Sly fans. I guess some good news? My 'normal' Sony source (was originally told by a newer source) just confirmed to me that Sly is indeed coming back," said Baker.

"Nixxes was doing the port…Sony owns Nixxes now. Make of that what you will," he added.

