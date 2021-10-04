Epic Games Store is Getting a New Achievements System Next Week - News

/ 184 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Epic Games announced the Epic Games Store will be getting an Achievements system next week, called Epic Achievements.

Users will be able to earn XP by unlocking Achievements in select games that support the system. Games confirmed to have Achievements at launch include Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Kena, Zombie Army 4, Alan Wake Remastered, and more.

Epic Achievements will be sorted into four tiers based on CP value - Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The Platinum Achievement will be unlocked when earning 1,000 XP in a game. The amount of XP you get for each Achievements is as follows:

Bronze = 5-45 XP

Silver = 50-95 XP

Gold = 100-200 XP

Platinum = 250 XP

Games with Epic Achievements will have a new Achievements page where you can track your progress and share your unlocked Achievements.

Read an FAQ on Epic Achievements below:

Didn’t Epic already have achievements?

Yes! We launched achievements tooling for developers about a year ago; we’ll call those “developer achievements.” Those achievements are fully owned and operated by developers. This new Epic Achievements system adds additional benefits for players and brings them more in line with achievement systems on other platforms. We expect this new system will roll out all developers on the Epic Games Store in the coming months.



Are developer achievements going away?

No. Developer achievements will remain functional in games if developers have previously integrated them and they don’t wish to engage with the new Epic Achievements system.



What happens to developer achievements I’ve earned in the past?

If you’ve unlocked developer achievements, don’t worry -- your hard work isn’t lost. If a game that previously used developer achievements integrates the new Epic Achievements system, progress carries over, and you will automatically earn account XP.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles