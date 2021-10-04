Capcom to Make PC Its 'Main Platform' in the Coming Years - News

/ 186 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Capcom COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto with Nikkei said company going forward will "will mainly focus on PC software" in the coming years.

"PC is driving global sales," Tsujimoto said. "We have recently stated that we will make the PC our main platform. At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, we focused on exhibiting the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, and I think people will be able to experience the change in our approach."

"The pandemic is changing the way people look at PCs," Tsujimoto added. "Smartphones are convenient, but their screens are small, and their touch panels are difficult to operate, so they are not suitable for home working or school classes. I think PCs will be the next big thing after smartphones.

"The PC can also play high-quality games, so the number of PC users should increase as understanding of the PC increases. We will expand our business for dedicated game consoles, which has been the mainstream up to now, but PC will be the mainstream in the future. Next year or the year after, we want to equalize the ratio of sales to PCs and dedicated consoles."

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles