512GB Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Cards Reportedly Leaked - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles launched with a 1 TB SSD and 500 GB SSD, respectively. One option for more storage is Seagate's expansion cards, which are priced at $220 for 1 TB.

Last month, there were two listings for a cheaper 512 GB expansion card from Seagate spotted from French retailer Micromania and wholesale retailer Innelec's internal systems. Micromania listed a price of €154.99 and release date of November 14.

Windows Central has now discovered promotional materials for the 512 GB expansion card, which have started to show up at US retailers.

The promotional material also includes a 1 TB USB-based SSD deep storage solution from Seagate. It should be noted the USB-based expansion can't be used to run next-generation games, however, it will be faster to move games from the USB SSD to the internal SSD than downloading the games again.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles