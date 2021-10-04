Xbox Store to Add Accessibility Feature Tags - News

Xbox director of accessibility Anita Mortaloni in a blog post on Xbox Wire announced the Xbox Store will be getting accessibility feature tags, to help players with disabilities figure out with games are suitable for them.

"To make this easier for gamers, we are proud to announce that game accessibility feature tags (formerly known as accessibility metadata tags) are coming to the Microsoft Store on Xbox, which will display the accessibility features available in each game so you can make informed decisions before you buy or download," said Mortaloni.

The tags include a list of 20 accessibility features that gamers usually look for based on user research and discussion with the Xbox Gaming & Disability Community. The list includes the following:

Narrated Game Menus

Subtitle options

Input Remapping

Full keyboard support

Single Stick Gameplay

To avoid confusion, developers have a set of criteria they must meet in order to use each accessibility tag. An example provided is when a game uses subtitles, but the font size is so small it is hard to read. A specific font size needs to be used in order to use the "Subtitle options" tag, as well as requiring subtitles that can be resized by up to 200 percent.

"We know that beyond these 20 accessibility features that there are other features our community would like to see indicated on games," said Mortaloni. "In the future, we hope to add more tags, while ensuring we don’t add so many tags that it becomes confusing."

