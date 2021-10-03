Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 1.08 Out Now, Fixes Final Boss, Animation, and Bugs - News

Ember Labs has released update 1.08 for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The update has adds support for offline mode on PC, an option to reduce motion blur intensity, optimizes the final boss fight, fixes animations, bugs, and more.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Ember Lab’s co-founder Josh Grier recently stated it is looking to release the game on other platformers.

Check out the patch notes below:

Added support for offline mode on PC. Please note Achievements will not unlock while offline but will be awarded after login.

Added option to reduce motion blur intensity.

Fixed issue where Kena had a chance to slow down or stop while running.

Fixed inaccurate Rot count in the Village experienced by some players. The problem should no longer occur and previous save files will be fixed.

Optimization improvements for the final boss fight.

Fix for broken shield animation.

Fixed minor animation, collision and level streaming bugs.

