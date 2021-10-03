Amazon's MMO New World Tops 900,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - News

/ 296 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Amazon Games released its MMOPRG, New World, last week PC via Steam and in its first day surpassed 700,000 concurrent players.

The game has set a new record for concurrent players earlier today with over 900,000, according to SteamDB. The exact number of max players was 913,634.

Amazon Games also announced the MMORPG had surpassed one million players on its launch day and it has steadily increased each day after that. Amazon Games has worked to double the number of servers to increase the capacity of players who can play at any given time.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore a thrilling, open-world MMO filled with danger and opportunity where you'll forge a new destiny for yourself as an adventurer shipwrecked on the supernatural island of Aeternum. Endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge await you among the island's wilderness and ruins. Channel supernatural forces or wield deadly weapons in a classless, real-time combat system, and fight alone, with a small team, or in massed armies for PvE and PvP battles—the choices are all yours.

CARVE YOUR DESTINY

For thousands of years, Aeternum has been the source of fantastical legends—and now you’ve found it. Shipwrecked and without supplies or allies, you’ll need to make your way in a dangerous world where supernatunal power has changed all the rules. In such a land, your destiny is whatever you make of it.

A LAND SHAPED BY MAGIC

Aeternum's mysteries run as deep and dark as its history. Delve into the world and uncover the secret truth of the island and its millennia of strange inhabitants. As you explore Aeternum, you’ll discover beauty, danger, and opportunity at every turn. You'll need to use all your skills to take advantage of the island's bounty—and survive its horrors.

SWORDS, GUNS & SORCERY

Arm yourself with brutal melee weapons, ranged artillery, or supernatural powers and jump into New World's classless, real-time action combat system. As you progress you'll be able to determine what you want your gameplay experience to be like—will you act as a protective shield on the front lines of battle? Will you sling spells to support your allies from a safe distance? Only you can decide.

STRONGER TOGETHER

At the core of the New World’s social features are the three factions, organizations of like-minded players and non-player characters with their own motives and schemes for the island's future. It is as a member of one of these factions that you'll wage war and claim, defend, and develop your territory.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles