PlayStation Now October Games Reportedly Leaked - News

posted 7 hours ago

The PlayStation Now games for October might have accidentally leaked early, after multiple users on Reddit report seeing games on the recently added section include games that have not been announced for the service.

The list of leaked games include The Last of Us Part 2, Fallout 76, Desperados 3, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, and more.

The games that were added to PlayStation Now in September included Tekken 7, Final Fantasy VII, Killing Floor 2, Windbound, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition, and Moonlighter.

PlayStation Now allows subscribers to play over 700 PS2, PS3, and PS4 games on the PS5, PS4, and PC over the cloud. Over 300 PS4 games can also be downloaded and played on PS4 consoles.

PlayStation Now has over 3.2 million subscribers as of April 2021.

