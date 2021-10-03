Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Arrives in November - News

Square Enix Announced Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will launch for iOS and Android in November.

Controller Support – Connect your phone to a monitor and it feels like you’re playing on a console! Play comfortably even if you’re not great with virtual pads!

– Connect your phone to a monitor and it feels like you’re playing on a console! Play comfortably even if you’re not great with virtual pads! Training Mode Added – You’ll be able to access a special training map to practice and experiment with various weapons, materia, and styles!

– You’ll be able to access a special training map to practice and experiment with various weapons, materia, and styles! Tutorial Revamped – The revamped tutorial will be split into two parts: one that covers basic controls, and one that covers rules of battle and general gameplay flow.

– The revamped tutorial will be split into two parts: one that covers basic controls, and one that covers rules of battle and general gameplay flow. Collection Feature Added – The piece exchange system that beta participants enjoyed, but bigger & better! Gather pieces from monsters, secret boxes, etc. and exchange them for items! Items available will be updated every season!

– The piece exchange system that beta participants enjoyed, but bigger & better! Gather pieces from monsters, secret boxes, etc. and exchange them for items! Items available will be updated every season! New Style: Ninja – This style is focused on mobility! It utilizes a shuriken for melee combat and allows for some sneaky combat tactics. It can turn invisible with its “Hide” ability and move in for covert attacks.

