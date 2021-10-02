Monster Hunter Rise Gets 9 Minutes of PC Gameplay in 60 FPS - News

Capcom recently announced Monster Hunter Rise will launch for PC via Steam on January 12, 2022. A free demo will also be available on October 13.

IGN Japan has now posted a nine minute long gameplay video of the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise that was captured in 60 frames per second. The video showcases improved visuals over the Nintendo switch version, as well a faster loading times.

View the 60 FPS gameplay video of the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise below:

Here is an overview of the PC version of the game:

At launch, the full version of Monster Hunter Rise on PC will include all major post-launch content that is available in the Nintendo Switch version through the end of November 2021. More information about future content and timing will be available at a later date. The PC version will feature customizable optimizations, allowing hunters to enjoy their journey in 4K resolution and with ultrawide (21:9 aspect ratio) support, while also offering uncapped framerates and high-resolution textures. Monster HUnter Rise on PC will be available on Steam for MSRP $59.99 on January 12, 2022 and is available now for pre-purchase. The game is currently available on Nintendo Switch for MSRP $59.99.

A demo for Monster Hunter Rise on PC will launch on October 13, giving hunters ample time to enjoy a sampling of this new Monster Hunter experience before the full game releases on Steam. The PC demo provides players with numerous hunting options, including offline solo and online multiplayer (up to four players) using all 14 weapon types. For new hunters, the PC demo will provide a “Training” option and a “Wyvern Riding” tutorial, each offering useful tips and instructions. When hunters are ready, three different hunting quests and monsters are available to experience, each providing distinct levels of challenge from Beginner (Great Izuchi) to Intermediate (Mizutsune) and Advanced (Magnamalo).

