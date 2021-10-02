Arise of Awakener Announced for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

posted 19 minutes ago

Gamera Game at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online announced third-person action RPG, Arise of Awakener, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is a quick overview of the game:

In this medieval third person action game, play as Warrior, Archer or Mage to fight with relentless enemies. Use your ability wisely to be the ruler of the battlefield.

