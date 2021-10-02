Rumor: Kojima Productions Developing New Silent Hill Game - News

It was recently reported that Konami is looking to ramp up its game development with a new entry in the Castlevania series, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and new Silent Hill games by external studios.

Gematsu is now reporting it heard from a publishing source who remained anonymous a new Silent Hill game is in development by Kojima Productions. The source also says Sony Interactive Entertainment is funding the game.

