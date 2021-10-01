Diablo II: Resurrected Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 271 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Diablo II: Resurrected debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 26, 2021. Diablo Prime Evil Collection debuted in fourth place.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut debuted in fifth place and Lost Judgment debuted in 10th place.

NBA 2K22 dropped from first to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place. Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped two spots to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Diablo II: Resurrected - NEW NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Diablo Prime Evil Collection - NEW Death Stranding: Director's Cut - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Assassin's Creed Valhalla Just Dance 2021 Lost Judgment - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles