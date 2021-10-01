Rumor: Bluepoint Developing 2 Games, 'Remake of a Beloved Game' and an Original Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 577 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday announced it had acquired Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games.
Video Game data analyst Millie Amand via Twitter said the newly acquired studio is working on two games. One of the games is a "remake of a beloved game," while the other is an original game with a size similar to Insomniac's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Amand added the remake is not a a Metal Gear Solid project and a new a Metal Gear Solid game is in development by an Asian based developer.
Sorry all, 100% not Metal Gear Solid.— Millie A (@millieamand) September 30, 2021
Sorry to disappoint but Bluepoint Games are not working on a Metal Gear Solid project in any capacity.— Millie A (@millieamand) September 7, 2021
A Metal Gear project is in the works but it is being developed by an Asian based developer. (Not Japanese I hear)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It's about time that Bluepoint get the opportunity to shine on their own abilities. Their remakes have been top notch but they deserve to make their own game as well.
If their previous work is anything to go by then I have a feeling we could all be in for one heck of a treat.
-GOOD TRACK RECORD NINJA APPROVED-
Maybe one of them is Legend of Dragoon. I guess some could hope.
Not sure how much trustworthy this rumor is. BP is kinda small (70 people) to be working on two games at once, even more one brand new IP (a thing they still don't have experience, unless of course it is in pre-production, developing the concept to determine the hiring needed to make the game that will launch in like 3 to 5 years).
70 people + Outsourcing. On top of that Sony trying to leverage shared assets between Insomniac available to Bluepoint. Remake are Cash Cow and Sony get to growth their library with a new IP. Very smart move that should be copied.
That's cool, but the real news is that a new Metal Gear game is being developed. Not that I have very much faith in it, knowing Konami these days...