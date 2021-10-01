A Boy and His Blob Headed to Switch This Fall - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer WayForward announced A Boy and His Blob will launch for the Nintendo Switch this fall.

"We are delighted to announce this new Switch version of the game, which is just the start of our long-term commitment to the A Boy and His Blob universe," said Ziggurat Interactive senior vice president of business development Michael Devine.

"Games like Blob only come along once in a great while and we are absolutely thrilled to continue Blob’s journey with our friends at WayForward for new and old audiences alike."

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A reimagining of the original NES title which was released on Nintendo Wii in 2009 and went on to appear on PlayStation, PS Vita, Xbox, PC, and Mac, A Boy and His Blob is a side-scrolling puzzle platformer beloved by children and adults alike. In the game, the planet of Blobolonia is under threat by an evil Emperor set on world domination. Players control a young boy as he works with his friend, an alien blob-like creature with incredible shapeshifting abilities activated by eating jelly beans. Together the duo attempts to defeat enemies and solve puzzles in order to reach Blobolonia and dethrone the tyrannical Emperor.

Key Features:

Experience a heartwarming story told through beautiful hand-drawn and animated illustrations!

Feed the blob jellybeans to activate 15 useful transformations such as the Caramel Cannon, Bubble Gum Bouncer, and classic beans like the Licorice Ladder, Apple Jack, and Tangerine Trampoline.

Traverse woods, swamps, caves, the Blobolonian Outskirts, and even the Emperor’s Citadel through 40 breathtaking levels filled with hidden treasures! Collect treasure to unlock 40 additional challenge levels that will put your skills to the ultimate test!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles